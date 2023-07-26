Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)’s quick and current ratios

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) closed the day trading at $3.06 down -6.71% from the previous closing price of $3.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 759668 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 3,884,600 shares for $2.34 per share. The transaction valued at 9,095,402 led to the insider holds 12,328,767 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRX now has a Market Capitalization of 469.21M and an Enterprise Value of 3.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRX has reached a high of $3.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6848, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1967.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMRX traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMRX traded about 812.93k shares per day. A total of 152.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 5.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $565.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $577.16M to a low estimate of $556M. As of the current estimate, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $559.36M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $578.86M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $592M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $565M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.