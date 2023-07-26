An investigation into Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) closed at $4.62 down -4.74% from its previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2178667 shares were traded. TV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TV now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 6.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TV has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9822, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1656.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TV has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 557.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 557.04M. Insiders hold about 27.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.31M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TV is 0.10, from 0.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $973.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $971.9M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, down -26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.64B and the low estimate is $4.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.