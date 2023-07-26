An investigation into Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s technical aspects

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) closed the day trading at $57.35 up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $56.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3328259 shares were traded. LVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $65 from $69 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Forman Charles D sold 15,000 shares for $63.17 per share. The transaction valued at 947,550 led to the insider holds 205,984 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVS now has a Market Capitalization of 43.21B and an Enterprise Value of 52.37B. As of this moment, Las’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 785.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $65.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LVS traded about 4.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LVS traded about 4.98M shares per day. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.12M. Insiders hold about 56.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 12.47M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

LVS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $3.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.72 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.88B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $985.47M, an estimated increase of 176.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88B, an increase of 157.90% less than the figure of $176.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.72B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.11B, up 150.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.23B and the low estimate is $11.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.