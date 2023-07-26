Analysis of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL): Selected Notes

After finishing at $5.19 in the prior trading day, Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) closed at $6.08, up 17.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954027 shares were traded. SFWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFWL now has a Market Capitalization of 427.66M and an Enterprise Value of 483.21M. As of this moment, Shengfeng’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFWL has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 636.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 219.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.67M. Shares short for SFWL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 201.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 296.59k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.