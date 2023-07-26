Analyst EPS estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) stock

After finishing at $10.04 in the prior trading day, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) closed at $10.06, up 0.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1953165 shares were traded. CWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd sold 3,000,000 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 25,875,000 led to the insider holds 22,717,475 shares of the business.

McLean Jodie W. sold 15,000 shares of CWK for $117,600 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 33,176 shares after completing the transaction at $7.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.28B and an Enterprise Value of 5.42B. As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 226.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.69M with a Short Ratio of 17.69M, compared to 19.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 16.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $82.88, with high estimates of $12.15 and low estimates of $31.30.

