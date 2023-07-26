Analysts predict EPS of $Citigroup, Inc. for Owens Corning (OC)’s current quarter

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1110870 shares were traded. OC stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.76.

For a deeper understanding of Owens Corning’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Doerfler Mari sold 300 shares for $117.91 per share. The transaction valued at 35,373 led to the insider holds 4,873 shares of the business.

Smith Gunner sold 6,900 shares of OC for $793,569 on Jun 06. The President, Roofing now owns 31,153 shares after completing the transaction at $115.01 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, SMITH DANIEL T, who serves as the EVP and Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 3,670 shares for $106.11 each. As a result, the insider received 389,424 and left with 46,811 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OC now has a Market Capitalization of 11.78B and an Enterprise Value of 14.24B. As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Over the past 52 weeks, OC has reached a high of $138.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.19.

For the past three months, OC has traded an average of 863.71K shares per day and 805.99k over the past ten days. A total of 91.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.92% stake in the company. Shares short for OC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 3.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OC is 2.08, from 1.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.

