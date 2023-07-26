Analysts predict EPS of $Packaging Corporation of Americ for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)’s current quarter

After finishing at $21.51 in the prior trading day, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) closed at $21.49, down -0.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1471369 shares were traded. PHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PHG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHG now has a Market Capitalization of 20.11B and an Enterprise Value of 28.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -134.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $23.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 881.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 862.95M. Shares short for PHG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.43M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PHG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.91 this year.

Earnings Estimates

