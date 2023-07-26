Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN)

In the latest session, MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) closed at $19.15 up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $18.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687552 shares were traded. MLKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MillerKnoll Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when VOLKEMA MICHAEL A bought 13,584 shares for $16.95 per share. The transaction valued at 230,246 led to the insider holds 200,670 shares of the business.

Smith Mike C. bought 4,000 shares of MLKN for $68,988 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 19,584 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Smith Michael R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $17.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,629 and bolstered with 1,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLKN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.45B and an Enterprise Value of 3.09B. As of this moment, MillerKnoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $33.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLKN has traded an average of 857.22K shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 75.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 3.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MLKN is 0.75, from 0.75 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $899.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $914M to a low estimate of $889M. As of the current estimate, MillerKnoll Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated decrease of -17.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.07B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.