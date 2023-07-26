Analysts provide stock recommendations for Clene Inc. (CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) closed the day trading at $0.74 down -4.74% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0370 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694835 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLNN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Stevens John Henry bought 316,455 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 253,164 led to the insider holds 800,204 shares of the business.

Etherington Robert Dee bought 25,000 shares of CLNN for $20,250 on Jun 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Mosca Alison, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,394,375 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,915,500 and bolstered with 3,238,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNN now has a Market Capitalization of 95.40M and an Enterprise Value of 109.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 158.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 198.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $4.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1126.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLNN traded about 481.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLNN traded about 460.84k shares per day. A total of 128.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.56M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.79M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Cenntro Electric Group Limited analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.81, with high estimates of $132.18 and low estimates of $0.74.

