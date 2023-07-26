Analysts provide stock recommendations for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

After finishing at $16.53 in the prior trading day, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) closed at $16.16, down -2.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 847659 shares were traded. NXGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 167.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Metcalfe David A sold 32,372 shares for $20.58 per share. The transaction valued at 666,135 led to the insider holds 161,179 shares of the business.

Waters Mitchell sold 9,783 shares of NXGN for $200,552 on Nov 08. The EVP, Commercial Growth now owns 70,469 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Metcalfe David A, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 32,372 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 647,485 and left with 178,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXGN has reached a high of $21.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 354.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 400.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.49M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NXGN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $177.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $179M to a low estimate of $176M. As of the current estimate, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.7M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $719.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $716.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $717.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.17M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $769.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $783.1M and the low estimate is $754.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.