Analyzing BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)’s quick and current ratios

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed the day trading at $10.07 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $9.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105335 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.87.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIGC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when EGGERTON LISA sold 20,756 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 209,586 led to the insider holds 134,002 shares of the business.

EGGERTON LISA sold 9,581 shares of BIGC for $95,822 on Jun 30. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 134,953 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, EGGERTON LISA, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 8,445 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 84,461 and left with 137,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIGC now has a Market Capitalization of 750.72M and an Enterprise Value of 818.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIGC traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIGC traded about 748.75k shares per day. A total of 74.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 5.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $73.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.09M to a low estimate of $72.99M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.2M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.97M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $279.07M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360M and the low estimate is $341.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.