Analyzing Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Muscle Maker Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.26, down -7.35% from its previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1592648 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRIL’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when AGGIA FZ LLC bought 8,855,452 shares for $3.12 per share. The transaction valued at 27,629,010 led to the insider holds 12,492,069 shares of the business.

Frost Malcolm B. bought 6,579 shares of GRIL for $5,000 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 65,988 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Mohan Kevin James, who serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,280 and bolstered with 163,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRIL now has a Market Capitalization of 55.83M and an Enterprise Value of 48.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIL has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9806.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRIL traded 329.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 552.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.86M. Insiders hold about 26.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.12% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 934.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $971.54M and the low estimate is $826M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.