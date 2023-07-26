Analyzing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s quick and current ratios

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) closed the day trading at $4.93 down -4.09% from the previous closing price of $5.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260893 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OMER, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Cable Thomas J. sold 5,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 32,650 led to the insider holds 35,067 shares of the business.

HANISH ARNOLD C sold 5,000 shares of OMER for $32,300 on May 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMER now has a Market Capitalization of 309.75M and an Enterprise Value of 279.87M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1605.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OMER traded about 667.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OMER traded about 395.98k shares per day. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.30M. Insiders hold about 4.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.52M with a Short Ratio of 11.52M, compared to 9.19M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.34% and a Short% of Float of 19.10%.

Earnings Estimates

