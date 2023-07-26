Analyzing SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock clocked out at $35.33, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $36.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2274020 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.08.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $41 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares for $21.47 per share. The transaction valued at 107,350 led to the insider holds 11,662 shares of the business.

DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares of SLG for $164,400 on Mar 24. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 13,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.44 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, LEVINE ANDREW S, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 162,400 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.33B and an Enterprise Value of 7.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -121.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $51.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLG traded 2.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.6M with a Short Ratio of 15.60M, compared to 17.44M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.24% and a Short% of Float of 35.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SLG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.12.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.37 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $183.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.84M to a low estimate of $160.7M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $162.95M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.37M, a decrease of -21.60% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $872.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $774.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.74M, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $851.32M and the low estimate is $654.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.