Analyzing Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)’s quick and current ratios

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) closed the day trading at $1.33 down -15.82% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17404783 shares were traded. TUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TUP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when GOUDIS RICHARD bought 254,500 shares for $3.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,134 led to the insider holds 424,500 shares of the business.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel bought 24,000 shares of TUP for $101,520 on Nov 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 485,965 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TUP now has a Market Capitalization of 70.28M and an Enterprise Value of 665.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUP has reached a high of $12.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1282.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TUP traded about 4.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TUP traded about 18.47M shares per day. A total of 44.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.46M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TUP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.02M, compared to 8.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.27% and a Short% of Float of 25.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $237.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $237.8M to a low estimate of $237.8M. As of the current estimate, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $348.1M, an estimated decrease of -31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.3M, a decrease of -15.30% over than the figure of -$31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $288.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $288.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.