Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $11.49

As of close of business last night, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.49, down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $11.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841381 shares were traded. ARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when ROTHSTEIN STUART sold 40,000 shares for $11.80 per share. The transaction valued at 472,000 led to the insider holds 530,766 shares of the business.

Kasdin Robert A bought 25,000 shares of ARI for $238,582 on May 08. The Director now owns 85,739 shares after completing the transaction at $9.54 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, ROTHSTEIN STUART, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $11.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,672 and bolstered with 452,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B. As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 91.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has reached a high of $13.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARI traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 6.25M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, ARI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.09.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $95.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.48M to a low estimate of $93.5M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.02M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.96M, an increase of 27.00% over than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.32M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $352M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.64M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $334.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367M and the low estimate is $300.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.