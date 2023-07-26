As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) offers stability

After finishing at $23.38 in the prior trading day, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) closed at $23.04, down -1.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312742 shares were traded. HOMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.01.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR sold 10,767 shares for $23.47 per share. The transaction valued at 252,658 led to the insider holds 60,178 shares of the business.

Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR sold 10,638 shares of HOMB for $249,478 on Jun 06. The Centennial Bank Regional Pres. now owns 28,929 shares after completing the transaction at $23.45 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, French Tracy, who serves as the Centennial Bank CEO/President of the company, sold 51,367 shares for $24.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,243,595 and left with 165,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOMB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.74B. As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOMB has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 203.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.48M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOMB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.12M with a Short Ratio of 7.12M, compared to 7.63M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOMB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 42.00% for HOMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $250.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.9M to a low estimate of $247M. As of the current estimate, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s year-ago sales were $255.09M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.84M, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $257.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.98M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.52M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $973.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.