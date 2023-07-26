Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $32.46

After finishing at $173.09 in the prior trading day, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed at $177.93, up 2.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221433 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TEAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 24 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,241 shares for $173.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,430,915 led to the insider holds 395,568 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,241 shares of TEAM for $1,430,914 on Jul 24. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 395,568 shares after completing the transaction at $173.63 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,241 shares for $175.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,447,530 and left with 403,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 45.73B and an Enterprise Value of 45.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 78.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -153.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $300.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 256.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.26M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.49M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

