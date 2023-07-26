Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Stock Price Peaks at $0.5199 During Trading

The closing price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) was $0.48 for the day, down -32.37% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2292 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2891344 shares were traded. BLPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4176.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 11, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Puissance Life Science Opportu sold 134,421 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 111,569 led to the insider holds 1,076,841 shares of the business.

Puissance Life Science Opportu sold 560,000 shares of BLPH for $5,297,600 on May 18. The 10% Owner now owns 1,211,262 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On May 18, another insider, Kim Bobae, who serves as the VP Reg. Affairs & Quality of the company, sold 9,455 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 94,550 and left with 1,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLPH now has a Market Capitalization of 7.40M and an Enterprise Value of -7.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLPH has reached a high of $12.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4410.

Shares Statistics:

BLPH traded an average of 551.28K shares per day over the past three months and 190.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.21M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLPH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 220.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 346.98k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$1.82.