Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Stocks Hit Low of $6.82 Before Closing at $7.42

In the latest session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) closed at $7.42 down -13.82% from its previous closing price of $8.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774670 shares were traded. BJDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Fisher Kenneth R bought 20,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,600 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJDX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.59M and an Enterprise Value of 1.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJDX has reached a high of $30.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BJDX has traded an average of 208.13K shares per day and 921.34k over the past ten days. A total of 1.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BJDX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 6.34k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.4 and a low estimate of -$1.6, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.8 and -$7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$3.4.