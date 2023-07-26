Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s EPS estimates by 1 analysts

The closing price of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) was $4.50 for the day, down -3.23% from the previous closing price of $4.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2044937 shares were traded. BDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BDN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5 from $6.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDN now has a Market Capitalization of 773.62M and an Enterprise Value of 2.83B. As of this moment, Brandywine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has reached a high of $9.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3785.

Shares Statistics:

BDN traded an average of 2.87M shares per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.32M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BDN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.39M with a Short Ratio of 15.39M, compared to 12.63M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.95% and a Short% of Float of 14.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, BDN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.29. The current Payout Ratio is 309.70% for BDN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.43M to a low estimate of $124M. As of the current estimate, Brandywine Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $124.04M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.8M, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $517.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $506.1M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $549.12M and the low estimate is $520M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.