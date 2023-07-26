BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Shares Decline by -2.02% to Close at $32.57

As of close of business last night, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.57, down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $33.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2276768 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $33 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP sold 1,500,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 52,500,000 led to the insider holds 25,120,991 shares of the business.

Kumar Neil sold 51,552 shares of BBIO for $722,218 on May 17. The CEO and President now owns 4,813,197 shares after completing the transaction at $14.01 per share. On May 17, another insider, STEPHENSON BRIAN C, who serves as the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of the company, sold 24,424 shares for $14.01 each. As a result, the insider received 342,168 and left with 36,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.23B and an Enterprise Value of 6.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 83.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $36.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBIO traded 2.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.91M with a Short Ratio of 14.91M, compared to 13.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.29% and a Short% of Float of 16.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.67 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.22. EPS for the following year is -$2.71, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.83 and -$3.85.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.5M and the low estimate is $10.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 590.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.