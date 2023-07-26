CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) was $11.01 for the day, up 5.76% from the previous closing price of $10.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258546 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Seeto Reginald sold 5,260 shares for $10.33 per share. The transaction valued at 54,357 led to the insider holds 488,870 shares of the business.

Maag Peter sold 5,000 shares of CDNA for $51,680 on Jul 13. The Director now owns 309,657 shares after completing the transaction at $10.34 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Seeto Reginald, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,818 shares for $8.48 each. As a result, the insider received 23,901 and left with 498,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNA now has a Market Capitalization of 559.99M and an Enterprise Value of 311.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $27.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

CDNA traded an average of 898.42K shares per day over the past three months and 801.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.62M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 5.7M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Carvana Co. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $14.42, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $238.29.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.