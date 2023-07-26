Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Records -1.73% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) was $15.86 for the day, down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $16.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1314010 shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CUK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUK now has a Market Capitalization of 20.25B and an Enterprise Value of 50.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $17.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.81.

Shares Statistics:

CUK traded an average of 2.08M shares per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 3.39M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.98B to a low estimate of $20.98B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $12.17B, an estimated increase of 72.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 72.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.27B and the low estimate is $22.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.