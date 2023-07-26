Cingulate Inc. (CING) Records -16.56% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) was $0.61 for the day, down -16.56% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1202 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669919 shares were traded. CING stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CING’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 50.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Callahan Jennifer L. bought 2,000 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,020 led to the insider holds 40,508 shares of the business.

Callahan Jennifer L. bought 4,000 shares of CING for $4,320 on May 12. The Corporate Controller now owns 38,508 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Schaffer Shane J., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,166 and bolstered with 41,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CING now has a Market Capitalization of 7.13M and an Enterprise Value of 11.17M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CING has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0263.

Shares Statistics:

CING traded an average of 371.59K shares per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.50M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CING as of Jun 29, 2023 were 33.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 169.7k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.79.