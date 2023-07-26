Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) closed at $21.77 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $22.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3210646 shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $18.50 from $21.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 854 shares for $18.25 per share. The transaction valued at 15,586 led to the insider holds 43,511 shares of the business.

Deer Aaron James bought 854 shares of COLB for $15,586 on Jun 30. The Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc now owns 36,144 shares after completing the transaction at $18.25 per share. On May 24, another insider, EERKES CRAIG D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,381 shares for $21.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,025 and bolstered with 29,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.62B. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $35.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COLB has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 2.61M over the past ten days. A total of 208.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.28% stake in the company. Shares short for COLB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 6.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for COLB is 1.44, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.04. The current Payout Ratio is 37.40% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.31 and $2.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $524.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $534.57M to a low estimate of $509.2M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.12M, an estimated increase of 177.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $519.62M, an increase of 173.40% less than the figure of $177.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $540.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.98M, up 177.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.