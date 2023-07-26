Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS)

The closing price of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) was $18.03 for the day, down -24.82% from the previous closing price of $23.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2981434 shares were traded. TARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TARS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on July 18, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Azamian Bobak R. sold 103,900 shares for $20.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,078,984 led to the insider holds 910,106 shares of the business.

Mottiwala Aziz sold 2,400 shares of TARS for $48,120 on Jul 19. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 45,806 shares after completing the transaction at $20.05 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Azamian Bobak R., who serves as the President/CEO and Board Chair of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $17.35 each. As a result, the insider received 156,150 and left with 1,014,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TARS now has a Market Capitalization of 483.41M and an Enterprise Value of 307.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TARS has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.94.

Shares Statistics:

TARS traded an average of 217.03K shares per day over the past three months and 315.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.98M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TARS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 909.76k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$0.96 and low estimates of -$1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.86 and -$5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.53. EPS for the following year is -$3.51, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.43 and -$4.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.82M, down -72.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109M and the low estimate is $45.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 841.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.