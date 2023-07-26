Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.14, down -4.16% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0076 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650301 shares were traded. CNXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1570 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1213.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNXA’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,968 led to the insider holds 1,265,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of CNXA for $61,723 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 1,270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 39,990 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,082 and left with 1,340,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.84M and an Enterprise Value of 5.26M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2094.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNXA traded 866.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 618.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.48M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.73% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 260.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 314.38k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.