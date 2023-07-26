Consensus estimate for RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s next quarter EPS at $0.82

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed the day trading at $39.28 down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $39.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973438 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Katibeh Mohammed sold 12,077 shares for $34.28 per share. The transaction valued at 413,990 led to the insider holds 312,533 shares of the business.

Shmunis Vladimir sold 9,502 shares of RNG for $335,621 on Jun 15. The CEO & Chairman now owns 497,698 shares after completing the transaction at $35.32 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Shmunis Vladimir, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 59,299 shares for $34.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,029,247 and left with 507,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.77B and an Enterprise Value of 5.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $55.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNG traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNG traded about 1.62M shares per day. A total of 95.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.40M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.27M, compared to 6.21M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $536.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $537.5M to a low estimate of $535M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.9M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.71M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $558.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.