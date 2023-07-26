Consensus estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)’s next quarter EPS at $0.91

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) closed the day trading at $32.13 down -2.72% from the previous closing price of $33.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2111510 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Irby John H. bought 3,575 shares for $28.20 per share. The transaction valued at 100,815 led to the insider holds 13,706 shares of the business.

Creson Shellie bought 2,800 shares of SNV for $79,324 on May 05. The EVP and Chief Risk Officer now owns 34,648 shares after completing the transaction at $28.33 per share. On May 05, another insider, Bishop Daniel Zachary, who serves as the EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec. of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $27.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,960 and bolstered with 32,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNV now has a Market Capitalization of 4.83B. As of this moment, Synovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has reached a high of $44.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNV traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNV traded about 1.96M shares per day. A total of 145.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 5.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

SNV’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.52, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.56. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for SNV, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.59 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.58 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $542.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $575.4M to a low estimate of $504.9M. As of the current estimate, Synovus Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $570.77M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.02M, a decrease of -9.60% less than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $574.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $523.85M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.