Consensus estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.99, down -5.16% from its previous closing price of $7.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570503 shares were traded. EWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EWTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.20 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Donovan Joanne M. sold 3,254 shares for $8.90 per share. The transaction valued at 28,977 led to the insider holds 9,960 shares of the business.

KOCH KEVIN sold 3,203 shares of EWTX for $28,522 on May 02. The President and CEO now owns 7,213 shares after completing the transaction at $8.90 per share. On May 02, another insider, MOORE JOHN R, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,897 shares for $8.90 each. As a result, the insider received 16,893 and left with 6,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 442.32M and an Enterprise Value of 120.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWTX has reached a high of $14.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EWTX traded 231.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 282.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.64M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.14% stake in the company. Shares short for EWTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 4.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.79% and a Short% of Float of 21.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.62 and -$2.48.