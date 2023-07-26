Consensus estimates for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, FTC Solar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.55, down -6.33% from its previous closing price of $3.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1823542 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Springer David sold 100,000 shares for $3.42 per share. The transaction valued at 342,000 led to the insider holds 7,002,674 shares of the business.

ARC Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTCI for $170,500 on Jul 19. The 10% Owner now owns 13,090,857 shares after completing the transaction at $3.41 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Springer David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider received 330,000 and left with 7,102,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTCI now has a Market Capitalization of 396.52M and an Enterprise Value of 357.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6371.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTCI traded 1.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.07M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.71M, compared to 5.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.90% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $47.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.6M to a low estimate of $44.55M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.72M, an estimated increase of 54.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.98M, an increase of 329.60% over than the figure of $54.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $93.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.88M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $259.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.07M, up 110.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.12M and the low estimate is $370.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.