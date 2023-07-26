Consensus estimates for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) was $12.54 for the day, down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $12.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5848527 shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 13, 2023, Reiterated its Equal-Weight rating but revised its target price to $13 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Bhatt Baiju sold 73,965 shares for $11.92 per share. The transaction valued at 881,367 led to the insider holds 654,713 shares of the business.

Warnick Jason sold 40,000 shares of HOOD for $480,000 on Jul 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 708,325 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Tenev Vladimir, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 83,333 shares for $10.63 each. As a result, the insider received 885,913 and left with 816,634 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOD now has a Market Capitalization of 11.32B and an Enterprise Value of -2.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.72.

Shares Statistics:

HOOD traded an average of 9.53M shares per day over the past three months and 14.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 896.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.57M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.81M with a Short Ratio of 25.81M, compared to 32.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Robinhood Markets, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $13.48, with high estimates of $75.30 and low estimates of $0.76.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $ETF and $Stocks.