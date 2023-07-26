Considering Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The closing price of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) was $106.48 for the day, down -2.91% from the previous closing price of $109.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573756 shares were traded. RETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RETA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Anand Bhaskar sold 2,343 shares for $102.11 per share. The transaction valued at 239,248 led to the insider holds 24,898 shares of the business.

Soni Manmeet Singh sold 78,085 shares of RETA for $8,034,343 on Jun 13. The COO, CFO and President now owns 58,376 shares after completing the transaction at $102.89 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Soni Manmeet Singh, who serves as the COO, CFO and President of the company, sold 4,711 shares for $99.62 each. As a result, the insider received 469,297 and left with 111,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RETA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.00B and an Enterprise Value of 3.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2647.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54k whereas that against EBITDA is -12.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $115.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.23.

Shares Statistics:

RETA traded an average of 768.19K shares per day over the past three months and 416.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.51M. Insiders hold about 3.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 4.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.67% and a Short% of Float of 16.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.47 and a low estimate of -$3.32, while EPS last year was -$2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.48, with high estimates of -$1.81 and low estimates of -$3.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.43 and -$12.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.49. EPS for the following year is -$4.52, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$6.77.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.24M, an increase of 3,463.00% over than the figure of -$84.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22M, up 2,351.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $362.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480M and the low estimate is $310.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 567.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.