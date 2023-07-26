Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) closed at $26.55 in the last session, down -4.63% from day before closing price of $27.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996032 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3220.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,556 led to the insider holds 11,950 shares of the business.

Burns William J. sold 40,293 shares of CCRN for $1,245,535 on Oct 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 206,111 shares after completing the transaction at $30.91 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Ball Susan E, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 14,901 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 447,030 and left with 155,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCRN now has a Market Capitalization of 954.02M and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCRN traded on average about 494.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 467k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.95M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.31M, compared to 5.36M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.78% and a Short% of Float of 19.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $531.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $534.98M to a low estimate of $520M. As of the current estimate, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $753.56M, an estimated decrease of -29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $465.46M, a decrease of -24.60% over than the figure of -$29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $493M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.22M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.81B, down -24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.