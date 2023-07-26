Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s stock clocked out at $46.44, down -2.19% from its previous closing price of $47.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13380341 shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.44.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $47 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when HUERTA MICHAEL P sold 3,350 shares for $48.43 per share. The transaction valued at 162,244 led to the insider holds 27,465 shares of the business.

Smith Joanne D sold 7,513 shares of DAL for $277,230 on May 31. The EVP & Chief People Officer now owns 107,782 shares after completing the transaction at $36.90 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Taylor David S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $32.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 164,125 and bolstered with 25,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAL now has a Market Capitalization of 30.55B and an Enterprise Value of 52.06B. As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $49.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DAL traded 11.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 643.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 641.09M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 20.43M with a Short Ratio of 20.43M, compared to 25.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, DAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $2.3, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.26 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.72. EPS for the following year is $7.63, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $6.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $14.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.58B to a low estimate of $14.34B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.87B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.21B, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.56B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6B, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.95B and the low estimate is $55.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.