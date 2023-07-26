Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Records 0.31% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) closed at $16.03 in the last session, up 0.31% from day before closing price of $15.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1700266 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Savarino Dominic A sold 5,797 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 86,955 led to the insider holds 37,975 shares of the business.

Savarino Dominic A sold 6,027 shares of DO for $65,922 on May 31. The Senior Vice President and CFO now owns 40,608 shares after completing the transaction at $10.94 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Savarino Dominic A, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $12.25 each. As a result, the insider received 122,516 and left with 25,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 2.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $16.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DO traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $841.28M, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $940M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.