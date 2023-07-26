E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

As of close of business last night, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.94, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $4.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789197 shares were traded. ETWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ETWO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares for $5.48 per share. The transaction valued at 71,252 led to the insider holds 240,474 shares of the business.

Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares of ETWO for $69,804 on Jun 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 253,474 shares after completing the transaction at $5.37 per share. On May 05, another insider, Farlekas Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider received 58,922 and left with 204,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $8.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6740.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ETWO traded 1.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 303.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.27M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ETWO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.82M with a Short Ratio of 15.82M, compared to 17.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $159.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.34M to a low estimate of $158.8M. As of the current estimate, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.39M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $663.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $651.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.22M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $698.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719.08M and the low estimate is $672.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.