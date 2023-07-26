Examining Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) closed at $10.24 up 16.63% from its previous closing price of $8.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19960893 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Applied Digital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Cummins Wes bought 10,000 shares for $6.17 per share. The transaction valued at 61,700 led to the insider holds 2,030,686 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares of APLD for $87,500 on Apr 14. The CEO; Chairman now owns 2,020,686 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the CEO; Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,000 and bolstered with 1,995,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLD now has a Market Capitalization of 982.85M and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $11.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APLD has traded an average of 7.14M shares per day and 7.07M over the past ten days. A total of 94.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.80M, compared to 5.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 14.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $52.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $68.99M to a low estimate of $35.8M. As of the current estimate, Applied Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.64M, an estimated increase of 683.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $386.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $320.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.39M, up 478.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $641.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $726.5M and the low estimate is $561.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.