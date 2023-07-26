Examining POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)’s cash flow and debt position

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) closed the day trading at $8.99 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $9.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1448437 shares were traded. PNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when MCCANN JOE A. bought 2,160 shares for $6.64 per share. The transaction valued at 14,342 led to the insider holds 3,616,313 shares of the business.

Malik Rajesh bought 3,700 shares of PNT for $24,642 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,700 shares after completing the transaction at $6.66 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, HOGUE GERALD L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,660 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,943 and bolstered with 3,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNT now has a Market Capitalization of 950.18M and an Enterprise Value of 943.19M. As of this moment, POINT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNT has reached a high of $11.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PNT traded about 702.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PNT traded about 524.72k shares per day. A total of 105.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.46M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PNT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.39M with a Short Ratio of 8.39M, compared to 8.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.35 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.58M, down -85.60% from the average estimate.