Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In the latest session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) closed at $9.42 down -4.27% from its previous closing price of $9.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1923232 shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Biffle Barry sold 111,333 shares for $9.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,026,802 led to the insider holds 1,264,184 shares of the business.

Biffle Barry sold 82,616 shares of ULCC for $760,381 on Jun 09. The President & CEO now owns 78,949 shares after completing the transaction at $9.20 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Biffle Barry, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $9.22 each. As a result, the insider received 922,330 and left with 1,132,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULCC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.06B and an Enterprise Value of 4.33B. As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ULCC has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 218.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ULCC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 3.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 12.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $965.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $993.18M to a low estimate of $921M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $909M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $967M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.