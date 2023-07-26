G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) closed at $2.36 down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721287 shares were traded. GTHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr. sold 2,719 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 6,672 led to the insider holds 433,563 shares of the business.

MURDOCK TERRY L sold 1,361 shares of GTHX for $3,339 on Jul 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 70,078 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Malik Rajesh, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,361 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider received 3,339 and left with 136,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTHX now has a Market Capitalization of 121.92M and an Enterprise Value of 88.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTHX has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0344.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTHX has traded an average of 870.93K shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 51.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.21M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GTHX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $49.2M to a low estimate of $11.6M. As of the current estimate, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.57M, an estimated increase of 173.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.38M, a decrease of -34.80% less than the figure of $173.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.3M, up 44.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.21M and the low estimate is $59.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.