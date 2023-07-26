GameStop Corp. (GME) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.14

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) closed the day trading at $22.85 down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $23.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666399 shares were traded. GME stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GME, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 08, 2023, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $6.20 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Patel Nir Vinay sold 101,924 shares for $22.44 per share. The transaction valued at 2,287,674 led to the insider holds 1,004,695 shares of the business.

Patel Nir Vinay sold 20,149 shares of GME for $468,807 on Jul 06. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,106,619 shares after completing the transaction at $23.27 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Saadeh-Jajeh Diana, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,484 shares for $23.27 each. As a result, the insider received 243,931 and left with 93,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GME now has a Market Capitalization of 6.96B and an Enterprise Value of 6.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GME has reached a high of $47.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GME traded about 3.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GME traded about 2.25M shares per day. A total of 304.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.57M. Insiders hold about 15.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GME as of Jun 29, 2023 were 52.28M with a Short Ratio of 52.28M, compared to 55.84M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.16% and a Short% of Float of 19.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, GameStop Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.93B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.