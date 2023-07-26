Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.33, up 2.19% from its previous closing price of $2.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13351014 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2850.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1.25 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $2.29 per share. The transaction valued at 228,600 led to the insider holds 8,494,680 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $85,993 on Jul 20. The 10% Owner now owns 13,202,844 shares after completing the transaction at $2.28 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Shetty Reshma P., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider received 85,993 and left with 13,202,844 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.86B and an Enterprise Value of 4.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7981.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNA traded 23.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 28.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 223.02M with a Short Ratio of 223.02M, compared to 183.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.69% and a Short% of Float of 17.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $71.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.88M to a low estimate of $58.39M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.62M, an estimated decrease of -50.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.89M, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$50.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $477.71M, down -38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477.2M and the low estimate is $329M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.