HASI (Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) closed the day trading at $27.24 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $27.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750173 shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HASI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Rose Nathaniel bought 10,000 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 241,000 led to the insider holds 158,164 shares of the business.

Lipson Jeffrey bought 3,000 shares of HASI for $73,080 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 32,925 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Pangburn Marc T., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $24.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 72,360 and bolstered with 48,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HASI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.91B. As of this moment, Hannon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 134.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $45.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HASI traded about 1.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HASI traded about 688.44k shares per day. A total of 109.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.35M with a Short Ratio of 10.35M, compared to 9.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Dividends & Splits

HASI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.58, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.22.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $39.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.49M to a low estimate of $30.14M. As of the current estimate, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.36M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.76M, an increase of 33.30% over than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.22M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.66M, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $215.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.26M and the low estimate is $117.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.