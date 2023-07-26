HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) closed at $0.76 in the last session, down -10.19% from day before closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0860 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4131218 shares were traded. HOOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8440 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7282.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOOK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Aldag Jorn bought 5,000 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 4,142 led to the insider holds 71,952 shares of the business.

Aldag Jorn bought 5,000 shares of HOOK for $4,050 on Jul 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 66,952 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Aldag Jorn, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,450 and bolstered with 61,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOK now has a Market Capitalization of 65.51M and an Enterprise Value of -38.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOK has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0138.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOOK traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 421.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.70M. Insiders hold about 7.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 910.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 68.55k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $3.7M. As of the current estimate, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.75M, an estimated increase of 77.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.25M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.54M and the low estimate is $9.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.