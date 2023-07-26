How is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE: GPC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) closed at $157.83 up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $157.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691899 shares were traded. GPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $155.54.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genuine Parts Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $195.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR bought 2,000 shares for $151.75 per share. The transaction valued at 303,500 led to the insider holds 33,162 shares of the business.

BREAUX RANDALL P bought 500 shares of GPC for $74,720 on Jun 01. The Group President, GPC N.A. now owns 20,523 shares after completing the transaction at $149.44 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Donahue Paul D, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 1,600 shares for $156.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,728 and bolstered with 59,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPC now has a Market Capitalization of 22.13B and an Enterprise Value of 25.86B. As of this moment, Genuine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has reached a high of $187.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPC has traded an average of 922.22K shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 140.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GPC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.2M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPC is 3.80, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 42.90% for GPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.39 and $9.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.19. EPS for the following year is $9.95, with 14 analysts recommending between $10.22 and $9.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.94B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.1B to a low estimate of $5.83B. As of the current estimate, Genuine Parts Company’s year-ago sales were $5.68B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.76B, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.69B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.1B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.04B and the low estimate is $24.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.