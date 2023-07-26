Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Records 1.23 million Shares Traded, Reaches $337.96 High

In the latest session, Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) closed at $318.52 down -4.57% from its previous closing price of $333.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231317 shares were traded. HUBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $337.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $313.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hubbell Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $205 from $200 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when CARDOSO CARLOS M sold 560 shares for $273.16 per share. The transaction valued at 152,970 led to the insider holds 1,711 shares of the business.

Bakker Gerben sold 9,350 shares of HUBB for $2,251,471 on Feb 03. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 37,801 shares after completing the transaction at $240.80 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Sperry William R, who serves as the Executive VP and CFO of the company, sold 18,878 shares for $239.69 each. As a result, the insider received 4,524,868 and left with 46,292 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBB now has a Market Capitalization of 17.07B and an Enterprise Value of 18.00B. As of this moment, Hubbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBB has reached a high of $340.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $192.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 312.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 260.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUBB has traded an average of 415.69K shares per day and 446.04k over the past ten days. A total of 53.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 795.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 759.49k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HUBB is 4.48, from 4.34 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 41.90% for HUBB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 11, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

