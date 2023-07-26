Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Decline -1.77% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.54

The price of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed at $5.54 in the last session, down -1.77% from day before closing price of $5.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2540579 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HPP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Suazo Arthur X. bought 10,000 shares for $5.86 per share. The transaction valued at 58,600 led to the insider holds 87,102 shares of the business.

Gordon Drew bought 25,000 shares of HPP for $149,000 on Mar 27. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 116,958 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Diramerian Harout Krikor, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,975 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,923 and bolstered with 50,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 780.57M and an Enterprise Value of 5.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $15.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HPP traded on average about 4.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.85M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HPP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.34M with a Short Ratio of 19.34M, compared to 18.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.72% and a Short% of Float of 21.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HPP is 0.50, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has HighPeak Energy, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $33.10, with high estimates of $42.47 and low estimates of $17.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Energy and $Technology for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.