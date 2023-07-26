I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

As of close of business last night, DISH Network Corporation’s stock clocked out at $7.72, down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $7.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15486463 shares were traded. DISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DISH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when CULLEN THOMAS A sold 25,000 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 159,000 led to the insider holds 226,050 shares of the business.

CULLEN THOMAS A sold 25,000 shares of DISH for $163,500 on Jun 21. The EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT now owns 251,050 shares after completing the transaction at $6.54 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, CULLEN THOMAS A, who serves as the EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $6.43 each. As a result, the insider received 160,750 and left with 276,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DISH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.12B and an Enterprise Value of 25.90B. As of this moment, DISH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DISH has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DISH traded 13.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 531.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DISH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 55.85M with a Short Ratio of 55.85M, compared to 55.91M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.47% and a Short% of Float of 26.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DISH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

